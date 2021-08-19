GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.29 ($42.69).

Several research firms recently issued reports on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR G1A opened at €38.30 ($45.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €35.50. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1 year high of €39.73 ($46.74). The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.83.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.