Gems (GEM) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Gems has a market cap of $400,918.23 and $9,447.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.29 or 0.00847359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00102497 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

