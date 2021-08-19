Genesis Shards (GS) Market Cap Hits $2.12 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 30% against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $1.17 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00142527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00150241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,713.58 or 1.00041635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00923160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.34 or 0.06757455 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

