Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Update

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.57. 62,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,516. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Gentex by 36.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

