Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $24,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after buying an additional 1,109,649 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after buying an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 205,442 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Shares of GPC opened at $123.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.