Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $533.05

Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 533.05 ($6.96) and traded as high as GBX 582 ($7.60). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 567 ($7.41), with a volume of 261,641 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 67.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 533.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Genuit Group (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.