George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,300 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 404,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,624.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNGRF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 price objective (up from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $106.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $106.98.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

