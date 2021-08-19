Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $5.33

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.10. Gerdau shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 75,378 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.1048 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gerdau by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Gerdau by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,311,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after purchasing an additional 411,461 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Gerdau by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

