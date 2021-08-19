GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Hits $0.53

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $21.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00056560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.02 or 0.00853028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00047438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00103877 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,797,645 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

