Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post $6.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.98 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $6.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $25.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.61 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.28 billion to $25.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

GILD stock opened at $71.96 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.