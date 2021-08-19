Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of GLBZ opened at $12.41 on Thursday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Glen Burnie Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

