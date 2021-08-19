Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.05

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 9994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

GBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.72.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 163,515 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

