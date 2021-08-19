Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 868,625 shares.The stock last traded at $71.79 and had previously closed at $74.55.

GLBE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,554,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,567,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,283,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

