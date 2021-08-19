Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 32,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,361. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Global Self Storage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Self Storage by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Self Storage by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 439,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Global Self Storage from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

