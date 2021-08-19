Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.63. 4,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 568,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $669.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 55.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,795 shares during the period. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth $11,280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,845,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 285,600 shares during the period. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.