Global Social Chain (GSC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48,766.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $48,766.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00859683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00104930 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

