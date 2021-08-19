Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 1,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 22,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.78% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

