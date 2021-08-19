Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Shares Down 0.7%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74. 242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.94.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.