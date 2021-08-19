Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.35. Approximately 33,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 20,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80.

