Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Update

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Glucose Health stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,846. Glucose Health has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

