GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 272.7 days.

OTCMKTS GMOYF remained flat at $$25.20 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.96. GMO Internet has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Get GMO Internet alerts:

About GMO Internet

GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.