GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 737.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in GoDaddy by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

Shares of GDDY opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

