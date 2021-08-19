Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading Up 101.6% This Week

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 101.6% against the dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $18,794.81 and approximately $170.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00142803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00150336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,572.75 or 0.99960924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.61 or 0.00913502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.58 or 0.00705235 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

