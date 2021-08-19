Golden Goose Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $285,166.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $285,166.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00141461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00150210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,277.64 or 1.00261986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00906731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.65 or 0.06731250 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars.

