GoNetwork Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $125,967.48 and approximately $45,163.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,101.46 or 0.99863048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00040728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00074071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001015 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010573 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000582 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

