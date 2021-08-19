GoNetwork Price Tops $0.0017 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $125,967.48 and $45,163.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,101.46 or 0.99863048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00040728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00074071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001015 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010573 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000582 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

