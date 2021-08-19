Gordon M. Burns Acquires 5,000 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CODI stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. 5,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,267. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 5.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,349,000 after buying an additional 264,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,870,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,404,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.