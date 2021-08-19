Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) Trading 0.6% Higher

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) shares traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.78. 1,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 80,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIIX. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.