Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Graham accounts for approximately 1.5% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 0.39% of Graham worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 1,922.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $8,161,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Graham by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GHC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $594.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $642.44. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $376.20 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

