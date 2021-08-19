Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.97 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

