Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 62,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of JFrog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in JFrog by 542.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 32,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JFrog by 2,280.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 375,982 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in JFrog by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in JFrog by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $35.89 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -87.53.

FROG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.10.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

