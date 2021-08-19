Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Neogen worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,741,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,914 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after acquiring an additional 783,790 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Neogen by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 387,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after acquiring an additional 171,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,823,000 after purchasing an additional 142,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 135,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

