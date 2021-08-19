Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 46,625 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.12 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

