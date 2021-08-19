Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.26

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 3131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth $307,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth $369,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth $389,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth $591,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

