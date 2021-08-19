Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 287,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock opened at 41.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 28.13. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12 month low of 9.85 and a 12 month high of 54.00.

