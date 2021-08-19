Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €37.54 ($44.16). Grenke shares last traded at €36.98 ($43.51), with a volume of 20,841 shares traded.

GLJ has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Grenke in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Grenke in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Grenke in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grenke has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.00 ($54.12).

Get Grenke alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.70, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.