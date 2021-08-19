Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $159.38

Shares of Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.38 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 160.25 ($2.09). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 11,893 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £133.32 million and a PE ratio of 320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 159.38.

About Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

