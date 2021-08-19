Grid+ (GRID) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $11.61 million and approximately $55,608.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.04 or 0.00862963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00048014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00106454 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.