Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Specifically, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,035.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GO. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after acquiring an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after acquiring an additional 253,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,799,000 after acquiring an additional 105,072 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after buying an additional 378,038 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

