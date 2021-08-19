Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 660.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPAGF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Gruma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Gruma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gruma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gruma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Gruma stock remained flat at $$11.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05. Gruma has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

