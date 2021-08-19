Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:GGAL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,048. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

