Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,900 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,887% compared to the average daily volume of 149 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TV. Benchmark began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $91,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TV traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. 43,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,879. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0881 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

