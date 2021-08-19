Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Guess? worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess? by 5,684.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Guess? by 5,101.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

