Gulden Price Reaches $0.0192 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $10.58 million and $22,833.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.27 or 0.00376315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 550,888,987 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

