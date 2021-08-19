Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.51

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.51 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.31 ($0.06). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 4.19 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,088,369 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.51.

Get Gulf Marine Services alerts:

In other news, insider Mansour Al Alami acquired 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($26,260.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,670,000 shares of company stock worth $5,010,000.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.