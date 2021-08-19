Hacken Token Market Capitalization Reaches $42.82 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $42.82 million and approximately $831,724.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00056111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00143917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00150492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,669.75 or 0.99873232 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.84 or 0.00913764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.40 or 0.00720357 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,477,204 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

