Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAE shares. Citigroup began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $149,569.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $959,891. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,462,000 after buying an additional 1,181,697 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,142,000 after buying an additional 922,824 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $94,581,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,583,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HAE opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

