HaloDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,942.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $22,942.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00143430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00151055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,144.19 or 1.00217656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.34 or 0.00910551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.43 or 0.06639684 BTC.

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

