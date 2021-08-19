Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.56 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.47. 998,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,545. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.