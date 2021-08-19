Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €171.39 ($201.64).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 opened at €157.85 ($185.71) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €144.72. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.